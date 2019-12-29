Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,389. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 259,914 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 214,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159,818 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

