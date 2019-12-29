Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Two Rivers Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Two Rivers Bancorp an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRCB. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 409,622 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Two Rivers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRCB opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Two Rivers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Two Rivers Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

