U Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,592.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, U Network has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $35,592.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, HADAX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

