Ubcoin Market Tops One Day Volume of $3,300.00 (UBC)

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Ubcoin Market has a total market cap of $350,561.00 and $3,300.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubcoin Market has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Ubcoin Market token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00345638 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013536 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003516 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015485 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010054 BTC.

About Ubcoin Market

UBC is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubcoin Market is medium.com/@ubcoin. The official website for Ubcoin Market is ubcoin.io/en.

Ubcoin Market Token Trading

Ubcoin Market can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubcoin Market should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubcoin Market using one of the exchanges listed above.

