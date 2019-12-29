Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Uber Technologies' score:

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.17. 18,377,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,643,988. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. HSBC raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $115,583,244.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,077,056.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,530,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,693,875.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

