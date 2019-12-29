Ubex (UBEX) Market Capitalization Tops $901,404.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $901,404.00 and $541,150.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bilaxy, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.44 or 0.06037045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035449 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Fatbtc, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bilaxy, BitMart, LBank and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

