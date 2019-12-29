Ubiq (UBQ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $502.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $502.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

