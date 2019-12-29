UChain (UCN) Price Hits $0.0002

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. UChain has a market cap of $46,292.00 and approximately $22,018.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, UChain has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UChain

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain. The official website for UChain is uchain.world.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.