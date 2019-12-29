UGAS Hits Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $3.38 million and $732,277.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.06091200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001169 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

