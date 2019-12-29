Ulord (UT) Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Ulord has a total market cap of $787,196.00 and approximately $23,159.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ulord has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ulord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ulord alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ulord Coin Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 166,210,182 coins and its circulating supply is 68,712,536 coins. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one.

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, TOPBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ulord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ulord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.