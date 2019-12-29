Ultiledger (ULT) Price Hits $0.0255 on Major Exchanges

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ultiledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $15.99 million and $1.28 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,967,996 tokens. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io.

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.