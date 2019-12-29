Ultiledger (ULT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $739,290.00

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Ultiledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and $739,290.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultiledger Token Profile

Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,967,996 tokens. Ultiledger's official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger's official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

