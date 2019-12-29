Ultimate Secure Cash Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $136,034.00 and $246.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

