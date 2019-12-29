Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Tops $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $153,125.00 and $271.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

