Ultra Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $34,447.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,436.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.24 or 0.02868165 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005866 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00532566 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002509 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

