UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $441,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,060 shares of company stock valued at $802,339. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.83. 102,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.93 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

