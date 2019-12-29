UNI COIN (UNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,794.00

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One UNI COIN token can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00021764 BTC on exchanges including OEX and BCEX. In the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNI COIN has a market cap of $96.50 million and approximately $4,794.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNI COIN Profile

UNI COIN (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

