Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

UNAM opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. Unico American has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

