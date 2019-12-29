UNICORN Token Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $308,259.00 and $5,075.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021752 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

