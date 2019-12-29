UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $296,050.00 and $10,149.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

