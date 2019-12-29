Unikoin Gold Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Unikoin Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bittrex and OKEx. During the last seven days, Unikoin Gold has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Unikoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1,317.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unikoin Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,847,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com.

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Radar Relay, Kucoin, DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unikoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unikoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.