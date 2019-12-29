Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 3.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Unilever by 24.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UN opened at $57.97 on Friday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UN shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

