Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Update

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 6,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

UNP stock opened at $181.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $132.17 and a 12 month high of $181.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.49.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.86.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $553,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.