United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,450,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 14,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of UAL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.37. 1,402,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,306. United Continental has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.83.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Continental will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Continental by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,266,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after buying an additional 1,690,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,330 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,667,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,725,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 643,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $25,885,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.