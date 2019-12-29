Universa Trading Up 19.4% This Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Universa has a market cap of $4.69 million and $1,222.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, CoinBene and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.