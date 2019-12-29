UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market capitalization of $857,662.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, C2CX, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.01341364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, C2CX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

