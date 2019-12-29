Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Update

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULH. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $524.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.06. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $27.49.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $375.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

