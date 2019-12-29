Unobtanium Market Capitalization Reaches $6.77 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $898.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $33.62 or 0.00453107 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,375.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.02809075 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000505 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000366 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,476 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

