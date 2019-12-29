UOS Network Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One UOS Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. Over the last week, UOS Network has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. UOS Network has a total market capitalization of $11,224.00 and $12,129.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,436.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.02891965 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005874 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00530216 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000636 BTC.

UOS Network Token Profile

UOS Network (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,541,013 tokens. UOS Network’s official website is uos.network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network.

UOS Network Token Trading

UOS Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UOS Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

