UOS Network (UOS) Price Tops $0.0009

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, UOS Network has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UOS Network token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. UOS Network has a total market cap of $11,193.00 and approximately $17,775.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UOS Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,444.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.45 or 0.02877940 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005823 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00531306 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About UOS Network

UOS Network (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,541,013 tokens. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network. The official website for UOS Network is uos.network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UOS Network Token Trading

UOS Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UOS Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UOS Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.