Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Update

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

UPWK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,381. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Upwork has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

In other news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $114,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $702,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,025 shares of company stock worth $1,478,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 4,184.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

