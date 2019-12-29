Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & CooTek (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CTK) Head-To-Head Survey

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -5.17% -5.93% -3.51% CooTek (Cayman) -16.75% -37.28% -24.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Upwork and CooTek (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 0 6 0 3.00 CooTek (Cayman) 2 1 1 0 1.75

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 107.29%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 46.00%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upwork and CooTek (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $253.35 million 4.61 -$19.91 million ($0.38) -27.42 CooTek (Cayman) $134.11 million 2.37 $10.15 million N/A N/A

CooTek (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats CooTek (Cayman) on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

