Uquid Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, TOPBTC, OOOBTC and Livecoin. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.06092263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036167 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001167 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDAX, IDEX, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

