Uquid Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Livecoin, TOPBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, OOOBTC, Exrates, Livecoin, IDEX, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

