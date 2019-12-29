US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 677,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 737,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in US Well Services by 3,649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USWS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,183. US Well Services has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.30 million. Equities analysts predict that US Well Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of US Well Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Well Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

