USD Coin (USDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $522.10 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $522.10 million and $273.89 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, FCoin and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.01825614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00061926 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 522,123,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,221,490 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Hotbit, Kucoin, OKEx, Coinsuper, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Korbit, CoinEx, CPDAX, Crex24, Coinbase Pro and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

