V-ID (VIDT) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. V-ID has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $596,153.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.20 or 0.06101383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,658,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,649,699 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

