V Systems Reaches One Day Volume of $1.37 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, V Systems has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. V Systems has a market cap of $60.87 million and $1.37 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00189644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.01316206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems’ total supply is 3,801,258,743 coins and its circulating supply is 1,886,400,279 coins. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems.

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

