Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) & Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:REPR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Valeritas and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas -183.82% -1,142.30% -93.50% Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Valeritas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Valeritas and Repro-Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 2 0 0 2.00 Repro-Med Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valeritas presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,003.56%. Given Valeritas’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Valeritas is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valeritas and Repro-Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas $26.40 million 0.19 -$45.93 million ($34.20) -0.02 Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 14.14 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valeritas.

Volatility and Risk

Valeritas has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats Valeritas on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

