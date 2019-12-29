Valor Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $341,161.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003245 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and $341,161.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax.

