Velas Market Capitalization Hits $27.88 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Velas has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $27.88 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,039,036,733 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,954,142 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.