Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. During the last week, Verasity has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $649,345.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023678 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.