Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 14,130,000 shares. Currently, 19.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

NASDAQ VSTM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.47. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 809.25% and a negative return on equity of 160.88%. Analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 3,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Verastem by 652.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Verastem by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 47,905 shares during the period. 29.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

