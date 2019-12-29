Verge Achieves Market Cap of $59.46 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $59.46 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00589962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000915 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009776 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000471 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,129,847,159 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Coindeal, HitBTC, TradeOgre, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Bitfinex, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.