VeriBlock (VBK) Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One VeriBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded 15% lower against the dollar. VeriBlock has a market cap of $3.04 million and $5,966.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriBlock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock’s total supply is 831,624,615 coins and its circulating supply is 553,635,255 coins. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock.

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.