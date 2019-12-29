VeriCoin (VRC) Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. VeriCoin has a market cap of $651,107.00 and $1,212.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,364,109 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

