VeriME (VME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $20,054.00 and $74.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeriME has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.20 or 0.06101383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

