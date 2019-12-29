VeriSafe Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week (VSF)

VeriSafe (CURRENCY:VSF) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One VeriSafe token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDAX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, VeriSafe has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriSafe has a total market capitalization of $177,843.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of VeriSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00189746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.01347270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00124687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VeriSafe

VeriSafe’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,880,544,815 tokens. The official website for VeriSafe is www.verisafe.io. VeriSafe’s official Twitter account is @



VeriSafe Token Trading

VeriSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

