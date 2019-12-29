VeriumReserve 1-Day Volume Tops $428.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $226,873.00 and approximately $428.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00587563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000917 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00084318 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009671 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,518,301 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.