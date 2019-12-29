Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 11,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE VET opened at $16.41 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1747 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,867,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,482,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after purchasing an additional 73,825 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 759,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares during the period. 34.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.